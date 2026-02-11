What happens if Bayern Munich win, tie or lose vs Leipzig today in 2026 German Cup quarterfinals?

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena in a pivotal German Cup quarterfinal matchup. The home side enters the contest as heavy favorites to advance, despite having failed to reach the semifinal stage in any of the last five seasons.

However, their dominant current form—which has them sitting atop the Bundesliga with 54 points—and a recent 5-1 thrashing of Hoffenheim have shifted the focus away from past struggles toward their status as the team to beat.

Another factor favoring Vincent Kompany’s men is its recent head-to-head record against tonight’s opponents. Bayern have already dismantled Leipzig twice this season in league play, securing clinical 6-1 and 5-0 victories that showcased a clear superiority.

Nevertheless, RB Leipzig boast their own impressive credentials that suggest they cannot be overlooked. Die Roten Bullen have reached the German Cup semifinals in four of the last six editions, proving themselves to be domestic knockout specialists.

Romulo of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring against Bayern Munich. (Getty Images)

Furthermore, they captured back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, giving Leipzig a level of championship pedigree that they hope will carry them through the hostile environment in Munich.

What happens if Bayern Munich win vs RB Leipzig?

Should Bayern Munich secure a victory in front of their home crowd, they will qualify for the semifinals for the first time since 2020. A win would set up a semifinal clash against SC Freiburg, scheduled for April 21 or 22.

What happens if Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig tie?

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes of regulation, the match will proceed to two 15-minute halves of extra time. If the deadlock remains after the additional 30 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine which team advances to the final four.

What happens if Bayern Munich lose vs RB Leipzig?

If RB Leipzig pull off the upset at the Allianz Arena, Ole Werner’s team will claim the ticket to the semifinals. In this scenario, Leipzig would move on to face SC Freiburg in April, keeping their hopes of a third cup title in five years alive.

