Spain vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 15, 2026

Spain hosts England in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with first place in the group on the line. Spain sits top with 15 points, England follows with 12. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Spain vs England: Match Summary Match Spain vs. England Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, November 15, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Spain vs England in the USA

This match does not have a confirmed TV channel in the USA. Fans can follow the game through streaming on Fubo and ViX.

Both platforms carry the broadcast for viewers in the United States. No cable channel is listed for this fixture.

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Can I watch Spain vs England for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Spain vs England for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain arrives on a run of three straight wins. They beat Czechia 2-0 on November 12, defeated Croatia 2-1 on October 6, and downed Czechia 3-1 on October 3. Spain leads the group with 15 points from five games.

England also comes in unbeaten in their last three outings. A 2-1 win over Croatia on November 12 followed a 3-0 victory against Czechia on October 6, which came after a 7-0 rout of Croatia on October 3. England sits second with 12 points from five matches.

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The group lead is at stake on Sunday, November 15. A win for England would pull them level on points with Spain, while a Spain win would stretch their advantage at the top.

Spain leads the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 26, 2026: England 2-3 Spain.

Spain vs England: Predicted Lineups

Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.

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England (4-2-3-1): James Trafford; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice; Morgan Rogers, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon.

What time is the Spain vs England match?

The Spain vs England match kicks off on Sunday, November 15, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM