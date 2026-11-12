Czechia vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on November 12, 2026

Czechia host Spain at Letna Stadium in Prague for a crucial UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash on November 12. Find out how to watch the international matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Czechia vs Spain Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, November 12, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Czechia vs Spain in the USA

In the United States, the match is listed on Fox Soccer Plus, with streaming options including Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Czechia vs Spain for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch Czechia vs Spain for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the promotion.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain travel to Prague as the leaders of UEFA Nations League Group A3, having won all four of their opening matches. Luis de la Fuente‘s team have collected 12 points from a possible 12 and already secured qualification for the quarterfinals. However, there is still an important objective: finishing first in the group and maintaining their perfect record in the competition.

Rodri #16 of Spain (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The Spanish national team have beaten England (3-2), Croatia (4-1 and 2-1) and Czechia (3-1) during the opening four matchdays. Their first meeting with Czechia took place on October 3, when Spain claimed a 3-1 victory. Lamine Yamal and his teammates will now look to repeat that performance away from home.

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Czechia, meanwhile, are facing a much more complicated situation. Santi Denia‘s side sit fourth in Group A3 with zero points after four consecutive defeats. They lost 2-1 to Croatia, 2-0 to England, 3-1 to Spain and 3-0 to England in their return meeting. With three points separating them from Croatia, the Czech team desperately need a positive result to improve their position before the final matchday.

What time is the Czechia vs Spain match?

The Czechia vs Spain match kicks off on Thursday, November 12, at 2:45 PM ET at Letna Stadium in Prague. For viewers across different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM