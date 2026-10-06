Croatia vs Spain: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on October 6, 2026

Croatia host Spain at Stadion Poljud in Split for a crucial UEFA Nations League Group A3 matchday. With Spain closing in on the quarterfinals and Croatia desperate for a response, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Croatia vs Spain Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Croatia vs Spain in the USA

Croatia vs Spain will be available in the United States through Fubo and ViX, with Fubo carrying the English-language coverage and ViX offering the Spanish-language stream.

Can I watch Croatia vs Spain for free?

Fans in the USA can watch Croatia vs Spain for free with Fubo’s 5-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the trial and sign up before the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Croatia and Spain meet at Stadion Poljud in Split for Matchday 4 of UEFA Nations League Group A3, with the two teams arriving at very different points in the group. Spain leads the standings with nine points from three matches, while England has six, Croatia has three and Czechia has zero. Spain has won all three of its games, beating England 3-2, Croatia 4-1 and Czechia 3-1.

Luka Modric of Croatia during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The situation is much more urgent for Croatia. The hosts suffered a 7-0 defeat to England on October 3, the heaviest loss in the history of the Croatian men’s national team. That result followed their 4-1 defeat against Spain in Seville on September 29, meaning Croatia have conceded 11 goals across their last two Nations League games. They now return home needing a major reaction against the group leaders.

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Spain, meanwhile, can take a major step toward the quarterfinals. A draw is enough for Spain to secure its place in the Nations League quarterfinals, according to the latest Spanish team information, while a victory would keep its perfect record intact and put even more distance between La Roja and the chasing pack. They have also won their last 10 matches and enter the game on a 41-match unbeaten run.

What time is the Croatia vs Spain match?

The Croatia vs Spain match kicks off today, Tuesday, October 6, at 2:45 PM ET. The game will be played at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia, with the local kickoff scheduled for 8:45 PM.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM