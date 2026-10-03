Spain vs Czech Republic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 3, 2026

Spain face Czech Republic at Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Nations League League A, Group 3. The world champions begin their title defense against a Czech side facing a demanding group. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs Czech Republic Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Saturday, October 3, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Spain vs Czech Republic in the USA

Spain vs Czech Republic will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2, with the match also available to stream through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Spain vs Czech Republic for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can use Fubo‘s 5-day free-trial offer to watch Spain vs Czech Republic without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain vs Czech Republic is Matchday 3 of League A, Group 3 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. The section also includes England and Croatia, creating one of the competition’s strongest groups on paper.

Spain’s schedule begins with England at Wembley on September 26, followed by Croatia in Seville on September 29 before the world champions welcome Czech Republic to Oviedo on October 3.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain and (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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The match comes at an important moment for Spain, which enters the Nations League as the reigning 2026 FIFA World Cup champion. Luis de la Fuente‘s team defeated Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19 and will now begin its first competitive campaign since lifting the trophy. Spain also reached the 2025 Nations League final, where it lost to Portugal on penalties after a 2-2 draw, and had previously won the competition in 2023.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, faces a demanding route through Group 3. The team opens against Croatia on September 26, hosts England three days later and then travels to Oviedo for its first meeting with Spain before visiting England on October 6. The Czech federation has highlighted the importance of collecting points against three major European opponents in the group.

What time is the Spain vs Czech Republic match?

The match kicks off on Saturday, October 3, at 2:45 PM ET. The official Spanish and Czech federations list a 8:45 PM local kickoff at Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo.

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