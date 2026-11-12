Why isn’t Lamine Yamal playing today for Spain vs Czechia on Matchday 5 of 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Spain face Czechia in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, but Lamine Yamal's availability has become a major talking point as Luis de la Fuente prepares his squad for the November international showdown.

Spain faces a significant selection setback ahead of its UEFA Nations League meeting with Czechia, as Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of the Matchday 5 clash because of discomfort in his right knee.

The Barcelona winger will not travel to Prague with Luis de la Fuente‘s squad, with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) opting to give him additional time to recover rather than risk aggravating the problem.

The manager explained that his condition is not considered serious and revealed that the player was willing to feature against Czechia. However, the coaching staff preferred not to take chances.

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When will Lamine Yamal return to play for Spain?

Lamine Yamal is expected to return against England on November 15, 2026, in Spain’s final UEFA Nations League group-stage match. National team coach Luis de la Fuente indicated that the Barcelona winger should be available.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The head coach provided an encouraging update on November 10, explaining that Yamal’s knee discomfort was minor and that the forward could even have played against Czechia.

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However, the coaching staff decided that there was no reason to take that risk, particularly with another important fixture just three days later. The priority was to allow him to recover fully before returning to competitive action with Spain.

According to the coach’s comments to EFE, he is expected to be in the starting lineup against England. That would be a significant boost for Spain, which could have its most influential young attacking player back for a matchup that may determine the final Group A3 standings.

Who will replace Lamine Yamal in Spain’s lineup vs Czechia?

Yeremy Pino and Victor Munoz are the leading candidates to replace Lamine Yamal on Spain’s right wing against Czechia, although Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed his starting XI.

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Pino offers international experience and versatility across the forward line, while Munoz represents a more direct option. The latter was called up as an additional attacking reinforcement after Spain’s injury problems became clear.

The rest of the predicted attacking lineup could feature Ferran Torres as the central striker, with Alex Baena and Pino or Munoz completing the forward line. Nico Williams is another alternative if De la Fuente decides to adjust the positions of his wingers.

Key takeaways

Lamine Yamal is ruled out against Czechia due to right knee discomfort.

against Czechia due to right knee discomfort. Return expected on November 15, 2026 , when Spain plays England in the Nations League.

, when Spain plays England in the Nations League. Yeremy Pino and Victor Munoz are leading candidates to replace Lamine Yamal against Czechia.