Udinese vs AC Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Serie A game on October 25, 2026

Udinese host AC Milan at Bluenergy Stadium for a Matchday 8 Serie A clash, with the Rossoneri looking to climb the standings and the hosts seeking a turnaround. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Udinese vs AC Milan Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, October 25, 2026 Time 3:45 PT PT / 12:45 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan in the USA

Fans in the United States can stream the Serie A matchup on Fubo and Paramount+, which holds the US streaming rights to every Serie A match during the 2026-27 season.

Other viewing options include Peacock and Telemundo for Spanish-language coverage, while CBS Sports Golazo Network is listed for this fixture.

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Can I watch Udinese vs AC Milan for free?

Eligible viewers in the United States can watch Udinese vs AC Milan for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided the offer is available to them and their selected plan includes the match.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Udinese and AC Milan meet for Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 Serie A season, with both clubs looking to improve their position in the standings. AC Milan sit fourth with 15 points, while Udinese are 16th with four points. The Rossoneri are within reach of the top positions, whereas Udinese need a turnaround to move away from the lower end of the table.

Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan with his team-mate Diego Moreiraafter (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

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Milan enter the fixture with an opportunity to maintain their push toward the top of the table. Under head coach Ruben Amorim, they have collected four wins and three draws in their first seven league games, remaining unbeaten. Players such as Christian Pulisic, Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot will be important as Milan look to control the midfield and create opportunities in the final third.

Udinese, coached by Kosta Runjaic, face a different challenge. With just one win in their opening seven league matches, they need points to avoid becoming increasingly involved in the relegation battle.

Their recent run has included several defeats, placing additional pressure on the team to produce a stronger performance at home. Keinan Davis and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp could be key to their attacking plans if they are selected.

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Udinese vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineups

Udinese (3-4-2-1): Maduka Okoye; Enzo Ebosse, Nicolo Bertola, Oumar Solet; Hassane Kamara, Oier Zarraga, Jesper Karlstrom, Mergim Vojvoda; Giorgi Chakvetadze, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp; Keinan Davis.

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Diego Moreira, Luka Modric, Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze; Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot; Goncalo Ramos.

What time is the Udinese vs AC Milan match?

Udinese vs AC Milan kicks off on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. ET in the United States. The Serie A Matchday 8 fixture will be played at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

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