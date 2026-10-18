Juventus vs Lazio: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Serie A game on October 18, 2026

Juventus host Lazio at Allianz Stadium on October 18 for a crucial Serie A Matchday 7 clash. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA, including streaming options, TV channels, kickoff time and predicted lineups.

Match Summary Match Juventus vs Lazio Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, October 18, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio in the USA

Juventus vs Lazio will be available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and CBS Sports Golazo.

Can I watch Juventus vs Lazio for free?

Yes, Fubo may let eligible new subscribers watch Juventus vs Lazio through its 5-day free trial. The trial’s availability and eligibility requirements can vary.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Juventus host Lazio in one of the standout fixtures of Serie A Matchday 7. Lazio arrive in Turin unbeaten in the league and four points ahead of Juventus, according to previews published ahead of the match.

That gives the visitors an opportunity to protect their strong start, while Juventus need a positive result to reduce the gap and keep pace with the teams above them.

Pape Matar Sarr of Juventus during the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match (Source: Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

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Juventus head into the match after a 2-1 comeback win against Celta Vigo in the Europa League. Randal Kolo Muani scored the late winner in Spain, giving the Bianconeri a boost ahead of their domestic assignment. However, the turnaround also leaves Luciano Spalletti‘s squad with a demanding schedule, making fitness and potential rotation important factors against Lazio.

Lazio, meanwhile, will look to extend their unbeaten league run and take advantage of Juventus’ inconsistent domestic results. The visitors have made a strong start under Gennaro Gattuso, and a result in Turin would reinforce their position among the early contenders. Juventus, playing at home, will aim to impose their style and turn their European momentum into a league victory.

Juventus vs Lazio: Predicted Lineups

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Zeki Celik, Jhon Lucumi, Bremer, Pierre Kalulu; Douglas Luiz, Pape Matar Sarr; Nico Gonzalez, Weston McKennie, Edon Zhegrova; Randal Kolo Muani.

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Lazio (4-3-3): Christos Mandas; Nuno Tavares, Oliver Provstgaard, Danilho Doekhi, Romano Floriani; Kenneth Taylor, Reda Belahyane, Davide Frattesi; Mattia Zaccagni, Tijjani Noslin, Gustav Isaksen.

What time is the Juventus vs Lazio match?

Juventus vs Lazio kicks off on Sunday, October 18, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. The match will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, as part of Matchday 7 of the 2026-27 Serie A season.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM