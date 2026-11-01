Juventus vs Napoli: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Serie A game on November 1, 2026

Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium for a crucial Serie A Matchday 10 clash. With both Italian giants looking to strengthen their position in the standings, find out how to watch this highly anticipated matchup live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Juventus vs Napoli Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Juventus vs Napoli in the USA

American viewers can watch the match through Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock, Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, according to Juventus’ official broadcast guide.

Can I watch Juventus vs Napoli for free?

Yes! Fans in the United States can watch Juventus vs Napoli for free on Fubo, which lists the match through Telemundo and advertises a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Juventus and Napoli meet in one of the biggest fixtures of Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 Serie A season, with both teams looking to gain ground in the race for European qualification.

The two Italian giants arrive with 14 points each after nine matches, although Napoli occupy seventh place and Juventus are eighth in the standings. A victory at the Allianz Stadium would give either side an opportunity to move closer to the top positions.

Edon Zhegrova and Jhon Lucumi of Juventus (Source: Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

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Juventus will have the advantage of playing at home, where Luciano Spalletti‘s team will look to take advantage of its attacking options and secure an important result against a direct competitor.

The Bianconeri have collected four wins, two draws and three defeats in their first nine league appearances. Napoli, coached by Massimiliano Allegri, have the same record and will be looking to respond after an inconsistent start to their title defense.

Juventus vs Napoli: Predicted Lineups

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Jhon Lucumi, Bremer, Federico Gatti; Andrea Cambiaso, Pape Matar Sarr, Douglas Luiz, Pierre Kalulu; Kerim Alajbegovic, Weston McKennie; Randal Kolo Muani.

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Napoli (4-3-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Mathias Olivera, Rafa Marin, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Scott McTominay, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Billy Gilmour; Noa Lang, Rasmus Hojlund, Matteo Politano.

What time is the Juventus vs Napoli match?

Juventus vs Napoli kicks off on Sunday, November 1, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. The match will take place at 8:45 PM local time in Turin, Italy.

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM