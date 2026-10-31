AC Milan vs Inter Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Serie A game on October 31, 2026

AC Milan host Inter Milan at San Siro in Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 Serie A season. With Inter chasing the league lead and Milan looking to close the gap, find out how to watch the Milan Derby live in the USA.

Match Summary Match AC Milan vs Inter Milan Tournament Serie A Date Saturday, October 31, 2026 Time 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Paramount+

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the USA

The Milan Derby can be watched live on Fubo, Paramount+, Peacock, Telemundo and CBS Sports Golazo.

Can I watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free?

Fans in the United States may be able to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan for free through Fubo‘s five-day free trial, provided an eligible offer is available and the selected plan includes Telemundo.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

AC Milan and Inter Milan meet for the first Derby della Madonnina of the 2026-27 Serie A season, with important points on the line in the title race. Inter enter the weekend at the top of the standings with 25 points, while AC Milan sit fifth with 18. A win for the home side would cut the gap to four points, whereas an Inter victory could extend their advantage over their city rivals to 10.

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Alphadjo Cisse’ of AC Milan (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Inter arrive in better form after beating Venezia 2-0 on Wednesday, October 28. The result extended their winning streak in Serie A to four matches and kept them level on points with league leaders Lazio.

Cristian Chivu‘s side have shown they can grind out results even when their attack is not at its most productive, and they will look to maintain that consistency in one of the biggest fixtures of their season.

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AC Milan, meanwhile, need to respond after a damaging 4-2 home defeat against Bologna in midweek. Ruben Amorim‘s team had taken the lead before conceding three times after halftime, ending their four-match unbeaten run in Serie A.

The result also raised concerns about their defensive depth ahead of the derby, with several players dealing with injuries. Christian Pulisic and the returning Luka Modric could be important figures as Milan look to regain their rhythm.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Pervis Estupinan, Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Fikayo Tomori; Ardon Jashari, Yunus Musah; Davide Bartesaghi, Alphadjo Cisse, Omari Hutchinson; Goncalo Ramos.

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Inter Milan (3-5-2): Ivan Provedel; Carlos Augusto, Alessandro Bastoni, Yann Bisseck; Federico Dimarco, Piotr Zielinski, Aleksandar Stankovic, Petar Sucic, Andy Diouf; Ange-Yoan Bonny, Marcus Thuram.

What time is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match?

AC Milan vs Inter Milan kicks off on Saturday, October 31, at 3:45 PM ET in the United States. The Serie A Matchday 10 derby will be played at San Siro, also known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy.

Eastern Time (ET): 3:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:45 PM