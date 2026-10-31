Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez playing today for Inter Milan vs AC Milan in 2026-27 Serie A Matchday 10?

It's the Derby Della Madonnina as Inter Milan and AC Milan play a huge game in Serie A. However, Lautaro Martinez isn't playing for the Nerazzurri.

Inter Milan will contest the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan tonight without their captain and undisputed talisman. Lautaro Martinez remains completely unavailable after sustaining a left hamstring strain in mid-October.

The Argentine striker picked up the muscle injury during European action against Club Brugge. Subsequent medical exams confirmed flexor damage in his left thigh, ruling him out for nearly a month and hence, this Serie A matchup.

Head coach Cristian Chivu hoped Martinez could speed up his recovery timeline for Matchday 10. However, the medical staff refused to take risks, leaving the striker out of the matchday squad.

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What Martinez’s absence means for Inter?

Losing Martinez strips Inter of their most reliable scorer and emotional leader on the pitch. The captain currently leads the squad in scoring and consistently threatens opponents in the final third.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Lautaro Martínez returns to individual training at Appiano. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/67bIHvzvhJ — Nerazzurri Society (@nerazzurriSoci_) October 27, 2026

Beyond his clinical finishing, Martinez leads Inter’s intense high press from the front. Without his ferocious work rate unsettling defenders, AC Milan will find much cleaner avenues to build from the back.

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Who can replace Martinez?

French international Marcus Thuram must now step into the primary goalscoring spotlight against Milan. Thuram brings electric pace, dynamic hold-up play, and physical strength to lead the line.

Chivu also possesses quality rotation options to partner Thuram in attack. Young forwards Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito provide depth and aerial threat to trouble Milan’s backline.

Key takeaways

Lautaro Martinez remains completely unavailable for Inter Milan due to a left hamstring strain.

for Inter Milan due to a left hamstring strain. Lautaro Martinez suffered flexor damage, ruling him out for nearly a month .

. Head coach Cristian Chivu held Lautaro Martinez out of the Matchday 10 squad.