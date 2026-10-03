USA vs Mexico LIVE: Delay in the start time! 2026 international friendly in Glendale

USA face Mexico in the 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

USA face Mexico this Saturday, October 3, at State Farm Stadium in the 80th edition of the North American rivalry. Mauricio Pochettino and the American side continue to show strength ahead of the Nations League, coming off a 4-2 win over Chile after previously defeating Peru 4-1. Game is underway!

Mexico arrive with a different story under Rafa Marquez, as their focus on young Mexican talent has resulted in two draws during this international window. They drew 1-1 against Colombia and then finished with another 1-1 draw against Peru.

Márquez also confirmed that Gil Mora overcame his injury concerns and will be available for the match. USA and Mexico will meet once again in a new chapter of their historic rivalry, with both sides looking for a positive result.