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USA vs Mexico LIVE: Delay in the start time! 2026 international friendly in Glendale

USA face Mexico in the 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Malik Tillman of USA and Hirving Lozando of Mexico.
© Luke Hales /Jamie Sabau /Getty ImagesMalik Tillman of USA and Hirving Lozando of Mexico.

USA face Mexico this Saturday, October 3, at State Farm Stadium in the 80th edition of the North American rivalry. Mauricio Pochettino and the American side continue to show strength ahead of the Nations League, coming off a 4-2 win over Chile after previously defeating Peru 4-1. Game is underway!

Mexico arrive with a different story under Rafa Marquez, as their focus on young Mexican talent has resulted in two draws during this international window. They drew 1-1 against Colombia and then finished with another 1-1 draw against Peru.

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Márquez also confirmed that Gil Mora overcame his injury concerns and will be available for the match. USA and Mexico will meet once again in a new chapter of their historic rivalry, with both sides looking for a positive result.

1' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The game between the USMNT and Mexico has started in Glendale, Arizona.

Some delay with the start time

Even though the game was scheduled to start at 10:00PM ET, it seems like it will start a few minutes later, as there is a ceremony delaying the original kickoff time. It is set to start between five and 10 minutes later.

Who will win?

In the all-time record, Mexico hold the advantage with 38 wins, by 25 of the USMNT, and 16 draws. Who will win tonight?

The starting lineup of Mexico

Mexico confirmed that Hirving Lozano won't play this game due to a last-minute injury, and this is El Tri's starting lineup without him:

Raúl Rangel; Diego Campillo, Israel Reyes, Johan Vásquez, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Orbelin Pineda, Santiago Sandoval; Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez.

USMNT's starting XI!

The USMNT has confirmed its lineup for the game against Mexico:

Diego Kochen; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Auston Trusty, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams (C), Sebastian Berhalter, Malik Tillma, Gio Reyna, Cavan Sullivan; Julian Hall.

The jerseys for USMNT vs Mexico

Both sides will don their primary home uniforms; the USMNT with its signature bold red and white wavy stripes kit, and Mexico with their traditional green jersey with a symmetrical all-over Aztec graphic print.

Tonight's venue

State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL, will host this epic CONCACAF rivalry between the USMNT and Mexico.

How to watch

You can watch the game between the USMNT and Mexico live on Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, TNT USA, and HBO Max.

Start time

The duel is scheduled to start at 10:00PM ET and it will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of the clash between the USMNT and Mexico in an International friendly duel. Another episode in this intense CONCACAF rivalry is about to begin! Stay tuned for all the live updates of this exciting match.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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