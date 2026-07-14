Neymar Jr. receives key advice from Ronaldo regarding his future with Brazil: ‘Don’t decide anything now’

Brazil’s latest defeat against Norway could have marked Neymar Jr.’s final appearance with the national team. However, figures such as Ronaldo Nazario believe he should reconsider his decision to retire from the Selecao.

His tears on the pitch after Brazil’s elimination left everyone stunned. Ronaldo is calling for caution as Neymar considers his future decision: “Don’t demand anything from yourself and don’t decide anything now, you don’t need to. Nobody needs to resolve anything right now,” he said on TNT Sports Brazil.

O Fenomeno also added: “He will return to his club, he will play again. We cannot forget that he is coming off two years of serious injury. He arrived as a sacrifice for this World Cup. He will catch the rhythm again. He will play 10, 15 games in a row. He will get back to scoring goals, he will regain his confidence.”

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His talent is unquestionable, but Ronaldo also knows that everything will depend on the decision Carlo Ancelotti makes: “In a little while he’ll be excited again and who knows, maybe Ancelotti will see him as an option for the Brazilian national team. He has the technical condition. Now, he needs to be physically well so he can be decisive.”

Ronaldo gives a thumb up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match.

Neymar’s post-World Cup future

Carlo Ancelotti’s call-up of Neymar Jr. ahead of the World Cup sparked excitement among fans and experts alike. However, his performance during the tournament fell short of expectations, with the forward playing just 37 minutes and scoring one goal against Norway.

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The question many are asking now is what will happen next. The forward will have to fulfill his commitments in the Brasileirao with Santos. Once the next South American qualifiers begin, it will become clear what final decision the striker will make.

Neymar’s numbers with Brazil

Since making his international debut in August 2010, Neymar has established himself as a legendary figure for the Brazilian national team, racking up an impressive 80 goals in 130 appearances. He officially surpassed the iconic Ronaldo Nazario (who scored 62 goals for the Selecao) on October 14, 2020, by scoring a brilliant hat-trick in a 4–2 World Cup qualifying victory against Peru.

This historic performance elevated him to second place at the time, and he has since gone on to break even Pele’s official tally of 77 goals, cementing his place as Brazil’s all-time leading men’s goalscorer.