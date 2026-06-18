Ronaldo Nazario explains why Lionel Messi deserves to be the all-time World Cup top scorer

Ronaldo Nazario backed Lionel Messi in the World Cup scoring debate, praising the Argentine as the rightful heir to the all‑time goals record.

Ronaldo Nazario has voiced strong support for Lionel Messi to become the sole top scorer in FIFA World Cup history. The Brazilian legend emphasized that records in soccer are meant to be broken, and highlighted Messi’s place in the sport’s history during remarks shared on his TikTok account.

“If someone deserves to pass that goals record and hold the title of all-time top scorer in World Cups, I think Messi is the perfect guy to be there,” Ronaldo Nazario said. “I’ve answered this several times because when… what is the German called? Klose. When Klose passed me, I said these are numbers or statistics and records are made to be broken. There is no record that will stay forever.”

Messi currently sits at 16 World Cup goals, tied with Germany’s Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time scoring chart. His tally has been built across five editions of the tournament, from his debut in 2006 through to the ongoing 2026 World Cup, where Messi has added three goals to his record.

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Why Ronaldo Nazario believes Messi fits the record

Nazario’s comments underline a broader respect for longevity and consistency at the highest level. Having previously held the World Cup scoring record himself, the Brazilian accepted the evolution of the milestone when Klose surpassed him, framing it as a natural progression of the sport.

Ronaldo Fenômeno, sobre Lionel Messi.



"Se tem alguém que merece ser artilheiro de todas as Copas, de todos os tempos, é o Messi.."



📽️TikTok / Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/0En0rtmPvn — LIBERTA DEPRE (@liberta___depre) June 17, 2026

How the World Cup all-time scoring race stands

Beyond individual milestones, the all‑time FIFA World Cup scoring list offers a snapshot of soccer’s most prolific finishers.

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Rank Player Goals 1 Lionel Messi 16 1 Miroslav Klose 16 3 Ronaldo Nazario 15 4 Kylian Mbappe 14 4 Gerd Muller 14 6 Just Fontaine 13 7 Pele 12 8 Jurgen Klinsmann 11 8 Sandor Kocsis 11

With the 2026 World Cup still in progress, the standings remain fluid, and further goals could reshape the hierarchy before the tournament concludes, especially with Lionel Messi still actively leading Argentina’s campaign and continuing to add to his historic scoring record in the competition.