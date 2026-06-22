Kylian Mbappe stays close to Lionel Messi in all-time World Cup goals, tying Ronaldo Nazario

Kylian Mbappe took notice of Lionel Messi's record-breaking performance and responded with a goal of his own to stay within striking distance in the all-time goals leaderboard.

Immediately after Lionel Messi broke Miroslav Klose’s World Cup goals record, Kylian Mbappe reminded everyone he is still a force to be reckoned with in the 2026 World Cup.

Before a quarter of an hour had been played in France’s game against Iraq in Philadelphia, the French star unleashed a rocket of a shot to open the scoring and raise his all-time goal tally in World Cups. Mbappe has reached 15 goals in FIFA World Cups, moving level with Ronaldo Nazario and breathing right down Klose’s neck, who has 16 and recently saw Messi surpass him and break his record.

The message sent is clear: if Messi rests on his laurels, Mbappe will move past him. The race for the all-time record is on, and both Messi and Mbappe are fully engaged in an arms race for which Argentina and France can only be grateful.

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