Argentina vs Benin: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Lionel Messi’s farewell game on October 6, 2026

Argentina face Benin at the Monumental Stadium in an international friendly that will mark Lionel Messi's final game for the national team. Find out how to watch his farewell live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Benin Tournament Friendly / Lionel Messi’s farewell Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Argentina vs Benin in the USA

Argentina vs. Benin will be available to watch live in the United States through Fubo and ViX. ViX is carrying the match as part of its live international soccer coverage, while Fubo lists the game through TyC Sports.

Can I watch Argentina vs Benin for free?

Fubo currently lists Argentina vs. Benin with a 5-day free-trial option. The official match page currently shows “Watch Argentina vs Benin live with the platform for $0 Today” and “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina vs. Benin is officially an international friendly, but the significance of the game goes far beyond the result. Lionel Messi will play his final match for Argentina, closing a 21-year international career in front of the home crowd at the Monumental. He announced his retirement from international soccer after Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain, and the AFA organized this match specifically as his farewell.

Lionel Messi with teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

The numbers underline the scale of Messi’s career. The 39-year-old has made 207 appearances and scored 125 goals for Argentina, while winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 Finalissima.

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He has also scored 21 goals in six World Cup appearances, leaving him tied for the competition’s all-time scoring record. The match against Benin will give him the opportunity to make appearance No. 208.

Argentina comes into his farewell in excellent form. Lionel Scaloni‘s team opened the international window with a 4-0 victory over Bolivia before crushing Burkina Faso 7-0 on October 3. Messi did not play in either game because he was specifically called up for the October 6 farewell, while Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso were also brought into the squad specifically for the occasion.

For Benin, meanwhile, this is an opportunity to test itself against the reigning World Cup finalists on one of the biggest stages imaginable. The team recently drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso and then defeated Mauritania 2-1 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, with Rodolfo Aloko scoring both goals in the latter. Gernot Rohr‘s team therefore arrives with some positive momentum, even though the spotlight at the Monumental will inevitably be focused on Messi.

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What time is the Argentina vs Benin match?

The Argentina vs Benin match kicks off today, October 6, at 7:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: