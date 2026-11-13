Argentina vs Uruguay: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on November 13, 2026

Argentina and Uruguay meet at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires for a highly anticipated international friendly during the November FIFA break. The historic rivalry returns in a new chapter for both national teams. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Uruguay Tournament Friendly Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream ViX

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch Argentina vs Uruguay through ViX, which is listed as a live streaming option for the international friendly.

Can I watch Argentina vs Uruguay for free?

Argentina vs Uruguay is not currently listed with a confirmed free streaming option in the United States. ViX offering requires a subscription, so viewers should not assume they can watch the friendly without paying.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina and Uruguay renew one of South America’s biggest soccer rivalries in a friendly that carries particular significance for both teams. Although there are no competitive points or trophies at stake, the November 13 encounter offers an important opportunity to evaluate players, test tactical alternatives and build momentum ahead of the next international competitions.

For Argentina, the match represents the beginning of a new chapter under Lionel Scaloni following Lionel Messi‘s international retirement. The legendary captain played his farewell match against Benin on October 6, ending an international career that included the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles and the 2024 Finalissima.

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Scaloni has called up 28 players for the November friendlies, with Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez among the main names expected to lead the team. The new squad also includes some interesting additions and returns.

Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino received his first senior call-up, while Gonzalo Montiel and Mariano Troilo returned to the group. However, Argentina will be without Lautaro Martinez and Cristian Romero because of injuries.

Emiliano Martinez was included despite suffering a fractured jaw, although his fitness must be evaluated before the match. Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso were also left out of the squad.

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Uruguay, meanwhile, arrives under the leadership of Diego Forlan, who is overseeing his second international window as head coach. The former national team striker selected 28 players for the November fixtures, including Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta. One of the interesting additions is Philadelphia Union forward Bruno Damiani, who is among the potential debutants in Forlan’s squad.

What time is the Argentina vs Uruguay match?

The Argentina vs Uruguay match kicks off on Friday, November 13, at 6:00 PM ET at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 6:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 5:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 4:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 3:00 PM