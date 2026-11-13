Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Uruguay in 2026 international friendly?

Argentina faces Uruguay in a 2026 international friendly at La Bombonera, but Lionel Messi's absence is drawing attention as Lionel Scaloni prepares the Albiceleste for its first November matchup without its longtime captain.

Argentina and Uruguay are set to renew one of South America’s biggest rivalries when they meet at La Bombonera on Friday, November 13, in one of the final international fixtures of 2026. This time, Lionel Messi will be absent.

The friendly will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Lionel Scaloni‘s team, which will also face Costa Rica four days later as part of the November international window without Messi.

The iconic captain of Argentina’s national team will not be taking the field as a player, as the No. 10 has decided to step away from the team following his World Cup campaign and his appearance in the final against Spain.

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Will Lionel Messi return to Argentina’s national team?

No, Lionel Messi is not expected to return to Argentina’s national team after announcing his international retirement on August 31, 2026. The Inter Miami star confirmed that his time with the Albiceleste had come to an end.

Lionel Messi of Argentina acknowledges the fans (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Although he subsequently returned for a farewell appearance, he made clear that he would no longer represent his country in competitive international soccer. Messi explained his decision in an emotional social media message, admitting that it was painful to close this chapter of his career.

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He also acknowledged that he felt he had given everything he could to the national team and believed it was time for younger players to take on greater responsibilities. “I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give“, he wrote.

Messi’s farewell match with Argentina

Despite his retirement announcement, Lionel Messi returned to the Argentina squad for one final appearance on October 6, 2026, against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni and Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia helped arrange the tribute so the captain could say goodbye to the supporters on home soil.

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Argentina won 3-0, with him scoring from the penalty spot. The occasion marked the end of a 21-year international career during which he became the country’s all-time leading scorer, finishing with 126 goals.

After the match, Messi expressed how difficult it would be to leave the national team behind, saying: “I swear I’d give anything to play for Argentina for the rest of my life. It’s the most beautiful thing there is“.

For now, his international retirement appears definitive. He is expected to continue his professional career with Inter Miami, but his farewell against Benin was intended to be his final appearance in Argentina’s colors.

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Key takeaways