Mexico vs Chile: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on October 6, 2026

Mexico and Chile meet at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for an international friendly as Rafa Márquez seeks his first win with El Tri. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs Chile Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Time 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univison Live Stream TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW

How to watch Mexico vs Chile in the USA

Mexico vs Chile will be broadcast live in the United States on Univision and TUDN, with streaming coverage also available through TUDN.com, TUDN App and Univision NOW.

Can I watch Mexico vs Chile for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for the full Mexico vs Chile match in the USA. Viewers who receive Univision through an over-the-air antenna or their local TV provider may be able to watch without purchasing an additional streaming subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico closes its October international window against Chile at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with Rafael Marquez still searching for his first win as El Tri’s head coach. Mexico has drawn Colombia and Peru before suffering a 3-0 defeat to the United States, leaving him without a victory through his first three games.

The loss to the USMNT was particularly damaging, and another disappointing result against Chile would add pressure to a project that is only beginning.

Santiago Gimenez #11 of Mexico (Source: Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

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For Mexico, this friendly is therefore about ending the international window on a positive note and building momentum for the next stage of the post-World Cup cycle. Marquez will also have to deal with several absences: Mateo Chavez is suspended after his red card against the United States, while Gilberto Mora and Hirving Lozano are unavailable because of physical problems.

Chile enters the matchup in a rebuilding phase under Nicolas Cordova. La Roja lost 1-0 to Canada and 4-2 to the United States during this North American tour, but Cordova has emphasized that the objective is to expose young players to high-level international competition and develop a group that can form the foundation of Chile’s squad for the 2030 World Cup qualifying cycle.

What time is the Mexico vs Chile match?

The Mexico vs Chile match kicks off today, October 6, at 10:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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