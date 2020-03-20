Diario AS: Cristiano Ronaldo podría perder 9 millones de euros
El delantero de Juventus podría perder esa cifra por una medida sobre el coronavirus.
El mundo se ve afectado por el coronavirus. El país que más daño está sufriendo es Italia, donde las muertes aumentan por miles cada día.
Según publicó el Diario AS, el presidente de la Federación italiana quiere recortar los salarios de los jugadores del Calcio. ¿El motivo? Ayudar economicamente en este durísimo momento.
The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world. It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others.
No sería para todos igual. Los que más ganas serían los más "afectados". Claro, el número 1 estaría en manos de Cristiano Ronaldo.
El delantero de Juventus y la Selección de Portugal podría sufrir una perdída de 9 millones de euros de forma anual.
El crack está en Portugal pasando la cuarentena junto a toda su familia y confía en que esto se solucionará. Lo importante, ahora, es la salud...
La Champions League podría jugarse los fines de semana por el coronavirus
UEFA no cede con la Champions y la Europa League
Comentarios