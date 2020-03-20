arrow_downward
Diario AS: Cristiano Ronaldo podría perder 9 millones de euros

El delantero de Juventus podría perder esa cifra por una medida sobre el coronavirus. 

Bolavip
Por: Leandro Laface

El mundo se ve afectado por el coronavirus. El país que más daño está sufriendo es Italia, donde las muertes aumentan por miles cada día.

Según publicó el Diario AS, el presidente de la Federación italiana quiere recortar los salarios de los jugadores del Calcio. ¿El motivo? Ayudar economicamente en este durísimo momento.

No sería para todos igual. Los que más ganas serían los más "afectados". Claro, el número 1 estaría en manos de Cristiano Ronaldo. 

El delantero de Juventus y la Selección de Portugal podría sufrir una perdída de 9 millones de euros de forma anual.

El crack está en Portugal pasando la cuarentena junto a toda su familia y confía en que esto se solucionará. Lo importante, ahora, es la salud...

