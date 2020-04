¡Es un fenómeno! Artista rediseña a Batman y todos sus archienemigos de DC Cómics

BTAS: Two-Face �� My rendition of “Batman: The Animated Series”. I love the show and I hope one day we get a CG Batman movie (not LEGO Batman)���� I’m planning to sketch all my favorite characters, starting with Two-Face. I don’t see a lot of blue version two-face out there and it’s one of my favorite takes on the character! More soon! ���� #btas #batman #twoface #comics #dc #batmananimatedseries

