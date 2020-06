Atención: los jugadores rechazaron el plan de la temporada 2020-21

Target NBA schedule from '19-'20 to '20-'21 season



∙ Training camp - July 9-11

∙ '19-'20 season - July 31-Oct. 12

∙ Draft lottery - Aug. 25

∙ NBA Draft - Oct. 15

∙ Free agency - Oct. 18

∙ '20-'21 training camp - Nov. 10

∙ '20-'21 season start - Dec. 1



