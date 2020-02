Teams to start the season 50-8.



Current Bucks.



PHI 67 (50-8): Won title.



LAL 72 (50-8): Won title.



PHI 83 (50-8): Won title.



CHI 96 (52-6): Won title.



CHI 97 (51-7): Won title.



GSW 16 (53-5): Lost first ever 3-1 Finals lead.