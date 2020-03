Los candidatos para reemplazar a Tom Brady en los Patriots

I’ve had a lot of folks tell me Cam Newton can’t run like he did in 2015.



The run below was from September 2018. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season.



In 2015, as the league’s MVP, Cam Newton averaged 4.8 YPC.



He will be doing this again, IMO. Hopefully, in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/noHQ4qUSHy