Insólito: Carson Wentz fue comparado con LeBron James por una cuenta oficial de la NFL

Wentz has completed 82.2 pct of his “easy” throws (passes with a 75+ pct expected chance of completion)



He was expected to complete 85.9 pct of those, giving him a -3.7 CPOE on “layups”



(Note: @KingJames completed 65.1 pct of FGs inside of 10 ft in the 2019-20 regular season)