El mensaje de LeBron para los haters con récord incluido sobre Antetokounmpo

Correction to an earlier note: LeBron James is 16-5 (.762) in his career vs Giannis Antetokounmpo.



That's tied for the 2nd-best by one MVP vs another (min. 20 games):



*Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a .783 win pct vs Hakeem Olajuwon



*Bill Russell had a .762 win pct vs Willis Reed pic.twitter.com/Ng46rTNC8i