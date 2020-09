Ojo Golden State Warriors: Erik Spoelstra superó a Steve Kerr en una marca histórica

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra now has 81 postseason wins, tied with K.C. Jones for eighth-most in NBA history.



In these playoffs alone he has passed:



Chuck Daly, 75 wins

Don Nelson, 75

Steve Kerr, 77

Rick Adelman, 79

Lenny Wilkens, 80

George Karl, 80



He's a Hall of Famer. Period.