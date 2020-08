Noche histórica: Lillard logró varios récords para que los Blazers estén a un juego del Play-In

Damian Lillard is now up to 61 pts tonight in the Blazers-Mavs game.



It is his 3rd 60+ pt game this season. The only other player in NBA history with at least 3 60-pt games in a season is Wilt Chamberlain (15 in 1961-62, 9 in 1962-63). pic.twitter.com/LsAegwCi25