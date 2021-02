¡Inoxidable! LeBron James tiene mejores números que estas estrellas ventiañeras

LeBron has played 89 minutes in the last 2 games.



At age 36 in his 18th season, he is averaging more MPG (34.5) than these following 20 year-olds:



Zion Williamson

Trae Young

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylen Brown

Bam Adebayo

De’Aaron Fox

Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/ifcE64wed0