El Jugador Ofensivo del Mes en la Conferencia Nacional es para... ¡Aaron Rodgers!

Players of the month



AFC

Off: QB Josh Allen, BUF

Def: DT DeForest Buckner, IND

ST: K Daniel Carlson, LV



NFC

Off: QB Aaron Rodgers, GB

Def: DE Chase Young, WAS

ST: K Cairo Santos, CHI



NFL Rookes of the month

Off: RB Jonathan Taylor, IND

Def: DE Chase Young, WAS