Southampton and Brighton will kick-off the return to the Engligh top-flight at St. Mary's Stadium for the Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Premier League matchup and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. You can watch it free on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States only. For Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada and in the UK, watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Southampton will have a full rested and recovered squad as the Premier League returns to the pitch. Only Armel Bella-Kotchap named to the Germany squad and centre-back partner Mohammed Salisu called to the Ghana team played at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. So the team managed by Nathan Jones could finally clinch their fourth win of the season.
On the other side, Brighton had eight players in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including the Argentine winner Alexis Mac Allister, who won't take part of this matchup, as he continues to be on vacation. However, the team managed by Roberto De Zerbi will have the young core players available for this game, including Pervis Estupinan, and Moises Caicedo, as well as Robert Sanchez. The Seagulls will try to clinch their seventh win of the season.
Southampton vs Brighton: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (Tuesday, December 27)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Tuesday, December 27)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Southampton vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: Sport Now Japan
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: V Sport Premier League 3, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 4, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
United States: PeacockTV