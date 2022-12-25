Premier League returns on Monday with Southampton host Brighton for the 2022-2023 football season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free this matchup in your country.

Southampton and Brighton will kick-off the return to the Engligh top-flight at St. Mary's Stadium for the Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Premier League matchup and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. You can watch it free on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States only. For Canada, tune in to fuboTV Canada and in the UK, watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Southampton will have a full rested and recovered squad as the Premier League returns to the pitch. Only Armel Bella-Kotchap named to the Germany squad and centre-back partner Mohammed Salisu called to the Ghana team played at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. So the team managed by Nathan Jones could finally clinch their fourth win of the season.

On the other side, Brighton had eight players in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including the Argentine winner Alexis Mac Allister, who won't take part of this matchup, as he continues to be on vacation. However, the team managed by Roberto De Zerbi will have the young core players available for this game, including Pervis Estupinan, and Moises Caicedo, as well as Robert Sanchez. The Seagulls will try to clinch their seventh win of the season.

Southampton vs Brighton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Tuesday, December 27)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Tuesday, December 27)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Southampton vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: , Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada , Star+Optus SportPlay Sports, Play Sports 1: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3