Roy Jones Jr. makes bold prediction about potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown

Roy Jones Jr., one of the most dominant boxers of his era, remains invested in the careers of the new generation of boxing stars. Among them, Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez stand out as two of today’s best pound-for-pound fighters. The idea of a potential matchup between the two has captured the imagination of boxing fans worldwide.

Terence Crawford, a four-division world champion, has expressed his interest in facing Canelo, the reigning super middleweight king. However, the weight disparity between the two poses a significant challenge for the American fighter.

In an interview with Mill City Boxing, Jones Jr. shared his perspective on this hypothetical clash. While praising Crawford’s talent and skills, the legendary boxer leaned toward Canelo as the favorite: “I like Terence, but I’m going to lean towards Canelo with his size early. But if he lets Terence get into the fight, Terence is going to be a problem. If Terence can deal with the size, he will beat him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The role of striking power

Jones Jr. emphasized the importance of Canelo’s punching power as a decisive factor in the fight: “That’s what I’m saying, we don’t know until we see Terence get hit, cause we haven’t seen him get hit with that power,”Jones Jr. said. “That’s the deciding factor. If you can change Bud’s fight plan, you’ve got a chance of beating him. But if you can’t hurt him, you can’t change his fight plan, and you’ve got problems.”

Canelo Alvarez throws a left against Jaime Munguia in their super middleweight championship title fight at T-Mobile Arena on May 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This analysis underscores Crawford’s need to neutralize Canelo’s renowned power. If Crawford can impose his technical boxing skills and avoid Canelo’s devastating punches, he could stand a chance of pulling off a historic upset.

Advertisement

see also Terence Crawford clarifies retirement rumors amid Canelo Alvarez fight speculation

Canelo’s next steps

While the potential fight between Canelo and Crawford remains a dream scenario for fans, Canelo Alvarez is currently focused on preparing for his next bout. IBF interim champion William Scull has been mentioned as a possible opponent.

Advertisement

For now, the boxing world will have to wait and see if this highly anticipated showdown becomes a reality. Until then, the prospect of two pound-for-pound greats meeting in the ring continues to fuel discussions and excite fans around the globe.