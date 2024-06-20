The experienced midfielder from Peru Yoshimar Yotun is not on Jorge Fossati's list for the Copa America 2024. Know why he is out of the tournament.

Yoshimar Yotun it’s not going to be available for Peru and is a very sensitive loss for the team coached by Uruguayan Jorge Fossati. Yotun was an undisputed starter for the Peruvians who now will not be able to count on him this Copa America 2024.

Sporting de Cristal’s captain is one of the stars of Peru’s national team, which is why the absence of this player will be notorious in Jorge Fosatti’s team, which will miss this experienced midfielder.

Yotun had played a total of 128 games with La Bicolor, scoring 8 goals and providing a total of 12 assists, becoming a key player for Peru. He also played from Copa America 2011 to 2021 and was in Peru’s last World Cup appearance in 2018.

Yoshimar Yotun out of Copa America 2024

Yoshimar Yotun suffered a severe knee injury that sidelined him for the entire soccer season. As a result, he will miss the Copa America and the South American qualifiers this year.

“Unfortunately, Yotún had to undergo knee surgery, so he won’t be able to play in the Copa America. It’s very unlikely that he will be ready for this year’s qualifying matches”, explained the Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati.