In one of the most anticipated games of the Wild Card round in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings. For many experts, the winner could be the biggest threat to the Detroit Lions on their road to the Super Bowl.

However, there is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen with that matchup due to the devastating fires in California that have caused an emergency situation in Los Angeles.

After a detailed analysis with local authorities, the NFL has finally confirmed whether the game will be officially postponed and if there will be any change of venue.

Will Rams vs Vikings be postponed?

The NFL confirmed that the game between the Rams and Vikings will not be postponed and will be played next Monday at 8:15 PM (ET). So far, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood remains the venue, but a contingency plan is already in place.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires. We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium.”

Will Rams vs Vikings be played in Los Angeles?

SoFi Stadium remains the venue for the Rams vs. Vikings game, although the NFL has confirmed the alternate location in case the situation with the fires in California continues to worsen.

“As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, if necessary. We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA.”

