Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal in 2025 for Al Nassr from the penalty spot

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the year and the second goal for Al Nassr in their Saudi Pro League clash against Al Okhdood, just three minutes before halftime.

The Portuguese star gave Al Nassr the lead, adding to Sadio Mane’s earlier goal. Al Okhdood opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, putting pressure on Stefano Pioli’s men.

However, Al Nassr, playing at home, started to create more chances, and even had a goal disallowed for a foul. Mane found the net at the 29th minute, following a combination of great plays.

This was Ronaldo’s 11th goal in the Saudi Pro League this season. In 2024, the Portuguese star scored 36 goals for Al Nassr in 39 appearances. He also extends his all-time record of 917 goals in his professional career.

Al Nassr are looking to recover after a disappointing start to the season. Before the game, they were sitting in fourth place of the table, trailing behind league leaders Al Ittihad by 11 points.

Ronaldo’s ambitions with Al Nassr

While there has been speculation about his future in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo, who is turning 40 in February, has made it clear that he wants to be a champion with his current team.

“Al Nassr will try to win more titles, Champions League is something that I would dream to win for the club and also the league,” Ronaldo told Roshn Saudi League. “But the most important thing is to keep pushing and be professional,” he added.

Al Nassr’s next match will be against Al Taawoun on Friday, January 17. Meanwhile, the team will also return to competition in the Champions League in February, where they wil aim to qualify for the Round of 16.

