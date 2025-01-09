Justin Herbert, the young quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, has captured the attention of the football world not only for his on-field prowess but also for his growing multimillion-dollar fortune.

Since being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, he has proven to be a valuable investment for the popular team, solidifying himself as one of the league’s most promising—and wealthiest—quarterbacks.

In 2023, he signed a five-year contract extension, cementing his status as one of the most respected figures in the league, especially among his peers and fans. Here’s everything you need to know about his net worth…

What is Justin Herbert’s net worth?

Justin Herbert, the talented quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, has proven himself to be not only a phenomenon on the field but also a mastermind in building his financial empire. He boasts a net worth of $40 million as of 2025.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023. (Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Since being selected sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, his career has been marked by spectacular achievements and multimillion-dollar contracts that place him among the league’s most prominent figures.

His rookie contract, a four-year deal worth $26.6 million fully guaranteed, was just the beginning of a career that quickly soared to new heights. In 2023, he shattered financial records by signing a five-year extension worth $262.5 million.

The deal also included $218.7 million guaranteed, briefly making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. This agreement not only solidified his position as the cornerstone of the Chargers but also elevated his status within the league.

His success isn’t limited to his salary of $52 million. With endorsement deals, his commercial appeal further amplifies his influence and wealth. He has already accumulated over $56 million in earnings through bonuses and more.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Charger speaks with the media during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on July 27, 2022. (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On the field, Herbert is an unstoppable force. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after setting records such as the most touchdown passes (31) and completions (396) in a debut season.

Since then, he has consistently surpassed 4,000 passing yards per season and has been selected for multiple Pro Bowls, showcasing that his talent matches his ambition. Without a doubt, he has a future that promises even greater success.

Justin Herbert’s earnings with Los Angeles Chargers

2029 | $50.5 million

2028 | $52 million

2027 | $36 million

2026 | $24 million

2025 | $60 million

2024 | $56.6 million

2023 | $17.1 million

2022 | $3 million

2021 | $1.8 million

2020 | $17.6 million

Justin Herbert’s endorsements

The charismatic quarterback Justin Herbert has extended his success beyond the yards gained on the field and the records broken in the NFL. His growing list of partnerships with renowned brands reflects his versatility.

Among his most notable deals is his alliance with Nike, which materialized shortly before the 2020 NFL Draft, positioning him as one of the brand’s youngest and most promising faces, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs for a 41-yard gain against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter of their game on January 05, 2025. (Source: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Herbert didn’t stop there: he also signed advertising contracts with Bose, serving as the face of their premium headphones, and with Head & Shoulders, starring in campaigns for the iconic shampoo.

Additionally, he has established collaborations with fast-food giants like Subway and Chipotle. However, one of his most strategic moves came in 2022 when he signed a deal with SoFi, a digital finance company.

He has also worked with Verizon, Panini, Fanatics, Dr. Squatch and TCL, where he stood out as an ambassador for the electronics brand, as well as with Callaway Golf. It is estimated that these endorsements have earned him $10 million.