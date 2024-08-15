Messi's tears, Lautaro's dramatic winner: One month since Argentina's 2024 Copa America win

A month ago, Argentina overcame Lionel Messi's heartbreaking injury to defeat Colombia with an extra-time goal by Lautaro Martinez at the 2024 Copa America final in the US.

One month ago, Argentina proved the world they’re still the best team in South America. Even without Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste managed to defeat Colombia to go back-to-back at the 2024 Copa America.

In a hard-fought game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, Lautaro Martinez proved the difference with a clutch goal in extra time. With only eight minutes remaining in overtime, the Inter Milan striker scored the winner for his country.

It was a special victory for Lionel Scaloni’s side, who were determined to do it for Messi. The captain had to be subbed off after 66 minutes due to injury, but far from destroying Argentina‘s hopes, it made the team stronger.

With Messi in tears on the bench and a swollen ankle in bad shape, his teammates felt they had to leave it all out on the pitch to make Leo proud. And in the end, they delivered.

Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It may have not been the tournament the 37-year-old imagined, but it still finished the way he wanted. Just like in 2021, Messi lifted the Copa America trophy wearing the captain’s armband.

2024 Copa America facts: A historic edition of the Conmebol tournament

While it was memorable for Argentina, the 2024 Copa America has also been a historic edition in tournament history. According to Fox, the final between Argentina and Colombia had more than twice the number of English-speaking viewers than the Euro 2024 final.

In addition, the quarterfinal and semifinal matches were the most-watched in the history of soccer coverage on English-language television in the US. The final also broke a decade-long viewership record from Univision since the 2014 World Cup, with more than 6 million Spanish-speaking viewers.

According to data from Univision, TUDN, and ViX; the 2024 Copa America final was watched by 111.67% more Spanish-speaking viewers than the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

The 2024 Copa America also set attendance records, with an average of 49,000+ spectators per game, representing a 77% of average attendance in each stadium. Besides, the Argentina – Chile group stage match was the most attended soccer game in the summer with 81,102 spectators at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Overall, 1.6 million spectators attended the 32 matches.

The organization also increased the purse, with Conmebol handing up to $100 million in prizes. That is nearly 50% more than in 2019, with each participant team getting $2 million. The champs got an even bigger paycheck, as Argentina bagged $20 million for winning the title.