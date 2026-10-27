2026 MLB prize money: How much do the World Series winners make?

As the 2026 World Series nears its conclusion, anticipation is building over the size of the postseason bonus pool awarded to a first-time champion.

Anticipation surrounding the 2026 World Series is at a fever pitch as fans on both sides prepare to watch their club hoist the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy, and for the first time in decades, a first-time champion will be crowned.

While the exact financial windfall from the 2026 Fall Classic won’t be known until MLB calculates the official Players’ Pool, historical payouts routinely top $120 million to $130 million. The World Series champion receives a designated 36% cut of that final sum.

In recent years, the title-winning club’s share has ranged between $40 million and $48 million. For perspective, the 2025 champion Los Angeles Dodgers took home a total pool that translated to $484,748 per full player share. Exact take-home pay varies, however, because rosters vote on how many full, partial, and cash shares are distributed to teammates, coaches, and staff.

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The total pool is funded strictly by postseason gate receipts, specifically 60% of ticket sales from the first four games of the World Series and League Championship Series (LCS), along with the first three games of the Division Series (LDS) and Wild Card rounds.

Commissioner’s Trophies.

How MLB breaks down the Postseason Pool

The pool is divided according to fixed percentages negotiated under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). MLB distributes the funds across all 12 postseason qualifiers as follows:

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Finish Pool Share Percentage World Series Champion 36% World Series Runner-Up 24% LCS Losers (2 teams) 12% each (24% total) LDS Losers (4 teams) 3.25% each (13% total) Wild Card Losers (4 teams) 0.75% each (3% total)

Official 2026 dollar figures will be finalized and released by the league in late November or early December, once ticket reconciliations, audit adjustments, and club share votes are complete.

Other major financial bonuses across MLB

Beyond the postseason, the CBA outlines several significant performance bonuses, awards, and financial incentives that reward standout individual campaigns throughout the regular season.

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Under the CBA, MLB’s $50 million pre-arbitration bonus pool rewards standout young players outperforming minimum salaries. Top honors trigger big payouts—including $2.5 million for MVP or Cy Young winners and $750,000 for Rookies of the Year—while the remaining funds are distributed to the top 100 eligible performers based on WAR.

Direct cash prizes also take center stage during the Midsummer Classic, led by the Home Run Derby’s $2.5 million purse. The derby champion takes home $1 million, while the runner-up earns $500,000, all other participants receive $150,000, and a $100,000 bonus goes to the night’s longest blast. That payout momentum carries into the All-Star Game itself, where each player on the winning league’s roster collects a CBA-negotiated bonus of roughly $25,000 to $30,000.

Players also cash in through contract incentives tied to durability and awards, even though MLB rules forbid bonuses for raw stats like home runs or strikeouts. Instead, clubs reward playing-time milestones—such as plate appearances or innings pitched—and offer payouts ranging from $50,000 to over $500,000 for honors like All-Star nods, Gold Gloves, and MVP finishes.

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Key takeaways