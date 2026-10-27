Which MLB teams have never won the World Series? Ringless franchises in baseball

Multiple MLB franchises are still searching for their first World Series ring, with several enduring decades-long droughts despite making it to the final stage.

The grandest stage in MLB has crowned dozens of champions hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. Yet, a handful of active franchises have repeatedly knocked on the door of glory only to come away empty-handed, still chasing the first championship in club history.

A total of five active MLB franchises have never won a World Series: the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Among those five ringless clubs, Seattle stands alone as the only franchise never to capture an American League pennant or reach the Fall Classic since its inception in 1977.

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The Rays came closest in recent memory to won a World Series for the first time, pushing the Los Angeles Dodgers to six games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Championship rings at a World Series Championship ceremony.

Franchises that have reached the World Series

While the Rays, Padres, Brewers, and Rockies have all broken through to win pennants, all four fell short of finishing the job. Here is how each franchise has fared on baseball’s biggest stage:

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Franchise World Series Appearances Results San Diego Padres 2 (1984, 1998) Lost 4-1 vs. DET (1984); lost 4-0 vs. NYY (1998) Milwaukee Brewers* 1 (1982) Lost 4-3 vs. STL (1982) Colorado Rockies 1 (2007) Lost 4-0 vs. BOS (2007) Tampa Bay Rays* 2 (2008, 2020) Lost 4-1 vs. PHI (2008); lost 4-2 vs. LAD (2020) *Reached the 2026 World Series (currently in progress).

The Padres and Brewers share baseball’s longest active championship droughts at 57 seasons apiece, while the Mariners will hit the half-century mark without a title in 2027. By comparison, the Rockies (33 seasons) and Rays (28 seasons) remain relatively young franchises still seeking their maiden ring.

When was the last time a franchise ended a historic drought?

In 2023, the Texas Rangers snapped a 63-year title drought dating back to their founding in 1961. Texas put an end to the franchise’s long wait by dispatching the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games (4–1).

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Key takeaways