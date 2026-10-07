What happens if Dodgers win, tie or lose vs Braves today in Game 4 of 2026 MLB Division Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in a Game 4 that could determine the fate of both teams in the 2026 MLB Division Series.

The 2026 MLB Playoffs are entering a decisive stage, with several teams battling for a spot in the Championship Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers return to Truist Park to face the Atlanta Braves in what is expected to be an intriguing Game 4 for both teams.

Dave Roberts and his players have the Braves on the ropes after winning the last game 3-1. Atlanta desperately needs all the support from its home crowd to keep its season alive.

On the other side of the bracket, the San Diego Padres or Milwaukee Brewers await, with the series currently 2-1 in favor of Pat Murphy’s team. Can the Dodgers finally keep moving forward in their pursuit of the highly coveted three-peat?

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What happens if the Dodgers defeat the Braves?

If the Dodgers defeat the Braves, having already won two of the three games played, they will take a 3-1 lead in the series. Since it is a best-of-five series, they will have secured their spot in the next round.

Freddie Freeman #5 and Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers embrace after defeating the Atlanta Braves.

This result would definitively eliminate the Braves. Their dream of continuing to advance would come to an end in front of their home crowd, and the focus would have to shift toward rebuilding for next season.

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What happens if the Dodgers and Braves tie?

In Major League Baseball playoff games, there are no ties. If the Dodgers and Braves are tied after 9 innings in Game 4 today, the game will enter extra innings and play on until a winner is determined, with standard postseason rules applying—meaning there is no automatic “ghost runner” placed on second base like in the regular season.

The game concludes as soon as one team leads at the end of a full extra inning or the home team scores a walk-off run. The stakes remain strictly win-or-lose for the National League Division Series.

What happens if the Dodgers lose to the Braves?

If the Dodgers lose to the Braves, the series would be tied 2-2. In that scenario, the series would go to a fifth and final game, which would be played at Dodger Stadium next Friday, October 9.

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Key takeaways