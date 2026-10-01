How many extra innings are there in the 2026 MLB playoffs?

The MLB playoffs are all about deciding which team is stronger than the other in the pursuit of the all-elusive World Series championship. Hence, extra innings are sometimes required, but is there any limit as to how many are played?

The 2026 MLB playoffs have one goal and one goal only: determine which team overcomes another one all the way to the World Series that defines who will be crowned as champions. Even if each game is played for nine innings, these evenly matched up encounters can sometimes take even longer to provide a winner.

If nine full innings pass and there is no winner yet, extra innings need to be played. There is no set number of extra innings in the 2026 MLB postseason. Basically, the playoff games continue indefinitely until a winner is decided.

Games continue until a complete inning ends with one team ahead, or the home team scores the winning run in the bottom half of the inning. The play resumes under standard baseball rules with empty bases at the start of each extra frame. However, the game can extend as long as needed, but with a couple of different caveats.

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Are there different rules in extra innings in the 2026 MLB playoffs?

The rules stay the same for the much part. However, it’s worth noting that there is no ghost runner in second place in the MLB playoffs, as opposed to the regular season. A ghost runner is an automatic runner placed on second base to start the 10th inning and beyond.

MLB playoffs

There’s also another rule change. During regular season, managers get only one replay challenge per game. Under the new Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System, teams receive an initial set of challenges that carry over differently.

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However, in the postseason, managers start every playoff game with two replay challenges. Furthermore, if a game extends into extra innings, teams that have run out of ball-strike challenges are automatically granted an additional ABS challenge at the start of the 10th inning, and another in the 11th if they use it.

Is the pitch clock fully active during extra innings in the MLB playoffs?

The pitch clock remains fully active during extra innings exactly as it does during the regular season. Hence, pitchers have 15 seconds to throw with bases empty, and 18 seconds with runners on.

The 3-second difference exists to give pitchers just enough time to manage the extra tactical duties that come with base runners, without allowing the pace of the game to slow back down.

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Key takeaways