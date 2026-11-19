Tarik Skubal is drawing major MLB buzz, with the New York Mets reportedly leading the pack as the Los Angeles Dodgers refuse to back down.

The New York Mets have emerged as one of the top frontrunners to sign Tarik Skubal this offseason. However, competition from other suitors—most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers—has intensified following new reports on Los Angeles’ push to retain the ace for the 2027 season.

The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman reported that the Dodgers are willing to stretch toward a longer-term offer for Skubal, a key factor as he weighs his free-agency options. That push comes on the heels of reports that New York‘s recent meeting with Skubal went “very well.”

With the Dodgers stepping up their pursuit against the Mets, a decision may not be far off, as Heyman also outlined the expected timeline for the star left-hander to choose his next club.

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While the Mets are also reportedly eyeing catcher Ryan Jeffers alongside the New York Yankees ahead of the 2027 MLB season, the Dodgers are looking to make their biggest splash of the winter by bringing Skubal back to Los Angeles.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Which team is most likely to sign Skubal for next season?

Between the two clubs, the Mets hold the edge over the Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. Following an encouraging in-person sit-down earlier this week, owner Steve Cohen is reportedly “all in” on meeting Skubal’s record-setting price tag, projected to eclipse Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million mark on a seven-to-10-year deal.

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While the Dodgers acquired Skubal from Detroit during the 2026 season and met with him this week about a reunion, their odds of retaining him appear to be fading. Los Angeles traditionally prefers shorter, high-average-annual-value deals over long-term commitments—especially given Skubal’s prior arm surgeries—leaving them trailing New York and Toronto in the bidding.

Unless the Dodgers pivot from their short-term preference and match New York’s long-term offer, Queens looks like Skubal’s most likely destination. With MLB’s December 1 lockout deadline looming, he is wrapping up final meetings this week and is expected to decide within the next two weeks.

Key takeaways

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly willing to stretch toward a longer-term offer for Tarik Skubal.

toward a longer-term offer for Tarik Skubal. Tarik Skubal’s contract is projected to eclipse Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million mark.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million mark. Skubal is expected to decide within the next two weeks before December 1.

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