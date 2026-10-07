How many MLB stadiums have a roof?

From Chase Field to Globe Life Field, MLB has embraced roofs in very different ways. But how common are they across the league, and which ballparks rely on them when the weather takes center stage?

Modern MLB has increasingly embraced roofs as a way to keep games going through extreme heat, rain and other weather disruptions. But they remain the exception rather than the rule, with most of the league’s 30 ballparks still exposed to the elements.

As of the 2026 season, eight MLB stadiums have either a retractable or fixed roof, according to ballpark information. Seven feature retractable roofs, while Tropicana Field remains the league’s only stadium with a non-retractable dome.

The roof trend also reflects how different MLB cities approach the game-day experience, from Houston and Miami using retractable structures to protect fans from challenging weather to Tampa Bay playing under a permanent dome.

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Which MLB stadiums have retractable roofs?

Seven MLB stadiums have retractable roofs in 2026. These venues give their teams the flexibility to play in an open-air setting when conditions are favorable while providing protection from rain, extreme heat or other weather when necessary.

Chase Field — Arizona Diamondbacks: Opened in 1998, the Phoenix ballpark was the first retractable-roof stadium in Major League Baseball and was designed in part to deal with Arizona’s intense summer heat.

Rogers Centre — Toronto Blue Jays: The Toronto stadium has one of MLB’s most recognizable retractable roofs. Its three movable panels and one stationary panel can fully open or close in approximately 25 minutes.

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Daikin Park — Houston Astros: Formerly known as Minute Maid Park, the Houston ballpark has a retractable roof and air conditioning, allowing the Astros to play in a controlled environment during the city’s hot and humid summers.

loanDepot park — Miami Marlins: Opened in 2012, the Miami venue is one of the league’s seven retractable-roof stadiums, offering protection from South Florida’s heat, rain and humidity.

American Family Field — Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers’ home features a distinctive fan-shaped roof made up of seven panels, five of which are movable. The system can open or close in about 10 minutes.

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T-Mobile Park — Seattle Mariners: Seattle’s roof is somewhat different from the others because it functions more like a massive umbrella. It can be moved over the playing field to protect against precipitation, but it does not completely enclose the stadium.