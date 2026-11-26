Looking to bolster their roster for next season, the New York Yankees have reportedly targeted former Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia.

Among the clubs actively looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2027 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been linked to several prominent names this offseason. According to a new report, former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia has emerged as their latest target.

Brendan Kuty and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Yankees have expressed interest in Vesia for next season. The 30-year-old left-hander is currently a free agent searching for his next landing spot for 2027.

While the Yankees have also been tied to negotiations for Logan Webb, adding Vesia would bring in an arm who set a career high in appearances last season, posting a 31.2% strikeout rate and 20 holds before hitting the open market.

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With New York reportedly open to trading from its five-man rotation depth to acquire a bat this offseason, bringing in Vesia would be a logical move to fortify the pitching staff. However, several other clubs have also checked in on the left-hander ahead of 2027.

Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch.

Which teams have reportedly checked in on Vesia?

Vesia is drawing widespread interest across Major League Baseball after electing free agency following his stint with the Dodgers. He has also been directly linked to the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and his former club, the Miami Marlins.

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League analysts have also connected the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs to Vesia’s market as contenders seeking proven, high-leverage left-handed relief before the offseason pace slows.

How would Vesia fit into the Yankees’ bullpen?

Even after retaining closer David Bednar, re-signing Tim Hill, and adding Brent Suter and Jonathan Loaisiga, the Yankees still lack a true high-leverage, swing-and-miss left-hander in their bullpen.

Vesia would immediately fill that void as a primary seventh- or eighth-inning setup man bridging the gap to Bednar, giving New York a power-arm profile to complement contact-oriented southpaws Hill and Suter.

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Key takeaways

The New York Yankees reportedly expressed interest in signing free-agent left-handed reliever Alex Vesia.

in signing free-agent left-handed reliever Alex Vesia. Alex Vesia posted a 31.2% strikeout rate and 20 holds in a career-high season.

and 20 holds in a career-high season. Seattle, Toronto, New York Mets, and Miami have also been linked to Alex Vesia.