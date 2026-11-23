Tarik Skubal joins the New York Mets ahead of the upcoming MLB season following his stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One of the biggest storylines of the MLB offseason has finally reached its conclusion. Tarik Skubal has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets, despite a recent report from Bob Nightengale indicating that he would have loved to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The Dodgers certainly wanted Skubal back, and Skubal certainly would have loved to return, but the Dodgers never showed any interest in engaging in a long-term contract,” the insider revealed on USA Today.

ESPN‘s Alden Gonzalez, meanwhile, revealed that the Dodgers never even reached the point of making a formal offer to bring back one of the most talented pitchers in the league today.

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“The Dodgers never got to a point where they made Tarik Skubal an offer, according to sources,” Gonzalez wrote on X. “They wanted him back, and were willing to ultimately go long-term, but the uncertainty of a new CBA and what the economic model might look like prevented them from doing so pre-lockout.”

Tarik Skubal #29 while playing for the Detroit Tigers.

A historic contract that makes him a Met

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets just broke the bank again, landing the biggest prize of the offseason by signing left-handed ace Tarik Skubal to a massive nine-year, $450 million deal. That officially makes it the richest contract for a pitcher in MLB history—shattering Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s previous $325 million mark—and sets a new record for average annual value at $50 million a year.

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The straight nine-year pact comes with a $45 million signing bonus, $30 million in deferred money, full no-trade protection, and zero opt-outs. Fresh off a 2026 campaign split between Detroit and Los Angeles, the two-time Cy Young winner is heading to Queens to anchor a rotation alongside Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor as the Mets try to finally snap their postseason drought.

Tarik Skubal #29 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Key takeaways

Tarik Skubal reportedly would have loved return to Los Angeles.

to Los Angeles. Dodgers reportedly never made an offer to Skubal.

to Skubal. Tarik Skubal signed a massive nine-year, $450 million deal with New York Mets.