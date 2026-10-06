What happens if Padres win, tie or lose vs Brewers today in Game 3 of 2026 MLB Division Series?

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers are set for Game 3 of the NLDS, with both clubs preparing for high-stakes post-game scenarios.

The San Diego Padres have an opportunity to keep their season alive in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers, who entered October as one of the regular season’s elite clubs. With everything on the line, anticipation is high heading into a pivotal match in the series.

After convincingly eliminating the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round, the Padres find themselves backed into a corner. Facing elimination, San Diego needs a positive result today to maintain its hopes of advancing to the NLCS to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves.

The Brewers have been firing on all cylinders. Coming off a dominant 103-59 regular season and fueled by top-to-bottom roster production, Milwaukee remains the heavy favorite to close out the series, a sharp contrast to teams like the New York Yankees, who have struggled to find momentum despite key contributions from Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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What happens if the Padres win vs Brewers?

If the Padres win Game 3 today vs Milwaukee, San Diego cuts the series deficit to 2-1 and forces a Game 4. While Milwaukee would still hold the series lead, momentum would shift, putting the Brewers at risk of letting the Padres tie the series.

Nick at the helm. pic.twitter.com/eDnp0BVAke — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 6, 2026

What happens if the Padres and Brewers tie?

A tie is not possible between the Padres and Brewers. An MLB postseason game cannot end in a tie; if the score remains tied after nine innings, teams play extra innings without the ghost runner on second base until a winner emerges.

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Play continues through full extra innings until the road team leads at the end of an inning or the home team scores the walk-off run in the bottom half. There is no limit to how many extra innings a playoff game can go.

What happens if the Padres lose vs Brewers?

If the Padres lose Game 3 today, the Brewers will sweep the series and officially clinch a berth in the NLCS. On the other hand, the Padres will be eliminated from postseason contention.

Key takeaways

A loss by Milwaukee cuts the series deficit to 2-1 and forces Game 4 .

. Postseason games cannot end in a tie and feature no ghost runner in extra innings.

in extra innings. A Brewers win in Game 3 sweeps the series and clinches an NLCS berth.