The San Diego Padres have reportedly emerged as the front-runners for former Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki amid widespread interest.

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has emerged as one of the top names on the MLB free-agent market following the end of his tenure with the Chicago Cubs. According to a new report, four teams are actively pursuing the slugger, with the San Diego Padres standing out as the early frontrunners.

Japanese outlet Sanspo reports that Suzuki’s market has narrowed to four finalists: the Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Seattle Mariners. With those franchises in the mix, the Japanese star has several appealing landing spots to consider for the 2027 season.

While clubs like the New York Yankees have surfaced in rumors—reportedly waiting on Cody Bellinger’s decision before determining whether to enter the sweepstakes—the four finalists are already positioned to move quickly.

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Although the Padres were also linked to top free-agent pitcher Tarik Skubal, San Diego appears determined to attack the market on multiple fronts to bolster its roster, making a move to Southern California a very real possibility for Suzuki.

Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs warms up.

Which team is most likely to land Suzuki?

Suzuki enters the final days before MLB’s Dec. 1 collective bargaining expiration as one of the top free-agent bats available. Coming off a 5.1 WAR season with the Cubs, the 32-year-old outfielder reportedly wants to top Teruaki Sato’s six-year, $120 million deal, likely via a four- or five-year contract with a higher average annual value.

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The Blue Jays are reportedly aggressive frontrunner. Having already spent $80 million on Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira this winter, Toronto is eager to add a proven middle-of-the-order bat to fill its glaring outfield need.

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres remain serious West Coast threats to finalize a deal before Tuesday’s expected lockout. Seattle is hunting for an impact right fielder, while San Diego’s location could sway Suzuki to take a comparable offer over Toronto’s top bid.

Key takeaways

Four finalists are reportedly pursuing Seiya Suzuki : the Padres, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Mariners.

: the Padres, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Mariners. Seiya Suzuki wants to top $120 million after posting a 5.1 WAR season.

after posting a 5.1 WAR season. The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly the most aggressive frontrunner for free agent Seiya Suzuki.

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