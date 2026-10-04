Why do Brewers fans boo Many Machado?

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado will face the Milwaukee Brewers once again in Game 2 of the 2026 MLB Playoffs.

The paths of San Diego Padres star Manny Machado and the Milwaukee Brewers cross once again. In Game 1, the boos were a constant presence for the shortstop, stemming from a particular incident back in 2018.

During that year’s National League Championship Series (NLCS), Machado was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a notable incident with Jesus Aguilar. While running toward first base after hitting a ground ball, Machado dragged his foot and intentionally made contact with the Brewers first baseman’s ankle. The play was considered a “dirty play” by Milwaukee’s fans and players.

During that same series, Machado said in an interview that he was not the type of player who was going to sprint to first base on every play. This further infuriated Brewers fans, whose team prides itself on a strong work ethic and constant effort.

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In that 2018 series, Machado made several aggressive and unnecessary slides into second base against shortstop Orlando Arcia. Needless to say, whenever the third baseman visits American Family Field, he is not exactly welcomed with open arms.

Things got heated between Manny Machado and Jesús Aguilar late in Game 4 of the NLCS https://t.co/p4VYnQxm3o — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) October 17, 2018

Padres look to even the series

The Padres are coming into Game 2 super hungry to bounce back and knot this NLDS series up after a brutal 3–2 heartbreak in Game 1 against the Brewers. The Friars actually out-hit Milwaukee 9 to 7, but they just couldn’t capitalize on their chances when it mattered most.

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Manny Machado did his part to keep the offense alive, going 2-for-4 at the plate, including a clutch solo homer to keep things tight. But between William Contreras’ big long ball and a bizarre late-game play where Ty France hit the roof, the Padres came up just short.

Heading into the next matchup, the Pads know their bats can get to Milwaukee’s staff—they just need Machado and the rest of the core to deliver that one big sequencing hit to level the field before heading back home.

Key takeaways

Game 1 boos targeted Manny Machado due to a controversial incident dating back to 2018.

dating back to 2018. Jesus Aguilar made contact with Machado’s foot during a ground ball play at first base.

during a ground ball play at first base. 3–2 heartbreak in Game 1 left San Diego looking to bounce back against Milwaukee.