Following several rounds of negotiations, Adrian Morejon left the San Diego Padres and became the Toronto Blue Jays' newest star acquisition ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

The Toronto Blue Jays had emerged as one of the leading frontrunners in the race to acquire Adrian Morejon, and ultimately, they got their man. However, according to a recent report by Dennis Lin of The Athletic, it was the relief pitcher himself who gave the San Diego Padres an opportunity to match the offer before making his final decision.

“Morejon gave the Padres a chance to match the Jays’ offer, perhaps as a final courtesy. San Diego’s remaining interest was likely in a longer deal with a lower AAV. SD now faces increased pressure to land at least one or two familiar targets,” Lin said via X.

Morejon spent eight seasons in San Diego, making his gesture of respect a reflection not only of the kind of player he is but also of his professionalism. Now, he is taking his talent to Toronto, where he will look to repay the franchise’s trust by helping lead the Blue Jays to a World Series title.

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The Blue Jays make a major move

The Toronto Blue Jays made a massive splash in free agency by signing left-handed Adrian Morejon to a historic five-year, $115 million deal. The contract, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and no opt-outs, sets a new MLB record for the largest guaranteed payout ever given to a relief pitcher—surpassing Edwin Diaz’s $102 million mark.

Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres pitches.

Coming off a strong 2026 campaign with the Padres where he posted a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts over 86 innings, the 27-year-old flamethrower gives Toronto a dominant left-handed weapon to pair with Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers at the back end of a stacked bullpen.

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More alternatives for Schneider

Even before landing Morejon, John Schneider already had a stacked group of late-inning and left-handed options at his disposal in Toronto’s bullpen. For high-leverage relief spots, Schneider can lean on reigning AL Reliever of the Year closer Louis Varland (1.27 ERA, 35 saves in 2026),Tyler Rogers (1.77 ERA), and Spencer Miles (1.83 ERA).

Meanwhile, if he specifically needs a lefty out of the pen, he still has Mason Fluharty—who led all of MLB in appearances last season—alongside Brendon Little, giving Toronto plenty of matchup flexibility even beyond their new reinforcement.

Louis Varland #77 of the Toronto Blue Jays.

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