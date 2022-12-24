Los Angeles Lakers will visit Dallas Mavericks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA regular season game in the US

Dallas Mavericks will receive Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Against all odds, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Charlotte Hornets (one of the worst teams of the season) and have already lost 3 consecutive times. They had managed to get close to the Play-in positions, but now with this negative streak they are back again and they need to win to start improving their statistics.

The Dallas Mavericks come from two consecutive victories and that has allowed them to reach 8th place and now their win/loss balance is positive: 17-16. However, much more is expected from the last finalists of the Western Conference, who now want to continue on the road to victory and get closer to Playoff positions.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Live stream: FuboTV

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at American Airlines will be the first of four that these two rivals must play during the regular season. The Dallas Mavericks want to get closer to the Playoff positions with their third consecutive victory, while the Los Angeles Lakers seek to break their three-game losing streak.

How to Watch or Live Stream Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers to be played on this Sunday, December 25 at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: ABC, ESPN.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the BetMGM website, the Dallas Mavericks are favorite at 1.28 odds, while the odds for the Los Angeles Lakers to win are 3.85.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Dallas Mavericks 1.28 Los Angeles Lakers 3.85

*Odds via BetMGM